Jan 10 (Reuters) - QBE Insurance Group Ltd:​‍

* ‍APPOINTS VIVEK BHATIA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, AUSTRALIAN AND NEW ZEALAND OPERATIONS​‍​

* VIVEK REPLACES PAT REGAN WHO WAS APPOINTED GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IN SEPTEMBER 2017 FROM ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, ANZO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: