BRIEF-QBE Insurance Group updates on 2017 performance

June 21 (Reuters) - QBE Insurance Group Ltd

* Group's three large operating divisions are currently on track to report results in line with budget

* The interim insurance profit margin is expected to be 8.5%-9.5%

* Emerging markets experienced significantly higher than expected claims activity during first five months of year

* Interim investment return above expectations increasing likelihood that FY17 investment return will be at top end of previously advised 2.5%- 3.0% target range