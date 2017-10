Oct 3 (Reuters) - QBE Insurance Group Ltd:

* Hurricanes market update

* QBE has increased its 2017 large individual risk and catastrophe claims allowance

* Group has increased its 2017 allowance for large individual risk and catastrophe claims to $1.75bn

* ‍There is a pre-tax impact to earnings of about $600m​

* ‍Group’s 2017 combined operating ratio target range now moves to 100.0%-102.0%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: