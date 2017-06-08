FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-QCR Holdings plans to acquire Guaranty Bank and Trust Company from Guaranty Bankshares
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
Sport
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
Entertainment
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
June 8, 2017 / 9:02 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-QCR Holdings plans to acquire Guaranty Bank and Trust Company from Guaranty Bankshares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - QCR Holdings Inc:

* QCR Holdings, Inc. announces plans to acquire Guaranty Bank and Trust Company from Guaranty Bankshares, Ltd.

* QCR Holdings Inc - Guaranty Bank has 5 banking locations and approximately $267 million in assets and approximately $213 million in deposits as of March 31, 2017

* QCR Holdings Inc - projected deal value at closing of transaction is approximately $44.2 million

* QCR Holdings Inc - agreement to acquire guaranty bank and trust company from guaranty bankshares

* QCR Holdings Inc - co to acquire 100 pct of Guaranty's outstanding common stock,certain other assets of guaranty for total 79 pct co common stock and 21 pct cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.