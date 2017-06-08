BRIEF-QCR Holdings plans to acquire Guaranty Bank and Trust Company from Guaranty Bankshares

June 8 (Reuters) - QCR Holdings Inc:

* QCR Holdings, Inc. announces plans to acquire Guaranty Bank and Trust Company from Guaranty Bankshares, Ltd.

* QCR Holdings Inc - Guaranty Bank has 5 banking locations and approximately $267 million in assets and approximately $213 million in deposits as of March 31, 2017

* QCR Holdings Inc - projected deal value at closing of transaction is approximately $44.2 million

* QCR Holdings Inc - co to acquire 100 pct of Guaranty's outstanding common stock,certain other assets of guaranty for total 79 pct co common stock and 21 pct cash