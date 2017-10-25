FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-QEP Resources Q3 loss per share $0.01
Sections
Featured
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
BREXIT
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 25, 2017 / 8:31 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

BRIEF-QEP Resources Q3 loss per share $0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Qep Resources Inc:

* QEP Resources reports third quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q3 loss per share $0.01

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.10 excluding items

* QEP Resources Inc - ‍full year 2017 guidance remains unchanged from september 25, 2017​

* QEP Resources Inc - ‍oil equivalent production was 14,124.1 mboe for q3 2017 compared with 14,445.8 mboe for q3 2016, a 2% decrease​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.