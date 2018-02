BRIEF-Qiagen Q4 Loss Per Share $0.18 Including Items

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Qiagen Nv:

* QIAGEN REPORTS RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017, ANNOUNCES STAT-DX ACQUISITION AND NEW $200 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE

* Q4 SALES ROSE 8 PERCENT TO $396.9 MILLION

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.18 INCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.43

* REAFFIRMS 2020 MID-TERM TARGETS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.40 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FOR 2018, EXPECTS UNDERLYING GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.38-$1.40 CER

* FOR 2018, QIAGEN EXPECTS UNDERLYING GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTED TO BE REDUCED TO ABOUT $1.31-1.33 CER

* ORGANIC GROWTH IN NET SALES IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 6-7% CER FOR 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: