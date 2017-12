BRIEF-‍Qiagen says it ‍will Take Extraordinary After-Tax Charge On Net Income Of About $110-120 mln In Q4 2017 Due To US Tax Reform

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Qiagen Nv:

* ‍QIAGEN TO TAKE IMPAIRMENT ON DEFERRED TAX ASSETS, INFORMS ON EXPECTED IMPACTS OF NEW U.S. TAX LAW AND OTHER CHANGES IN GLOBAL TAX ENVIRONMENT​

* DUE TO US TAX REFORM ‍WILL TAKE EXTRAORDINARY AFTER-TAX CHARGE ON NET INCOME OF ABOUT $110-120 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017​

* WILL ALSO TAKE ‍AN ADDITIONAL EXTRAORDINARY AFTER-TAX CHARGE IN 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $7 MILLION (OR ABOUT $0.03 PER SHARE)​

* ‍AS A RESULT, A NEW AFTER-TAX CHARGE OF APPROXIMATELY $10 MILLION IS PLANNED TO BE TAKEN IN Q4 OF 2017​

* SAYS ‍DOES NOT EXPECT ANY ADDITIONAL MATERIAL NON-M&A RELATED RESTRUCTURING CHARGES IN 2018​

* ‍DO NOT AFFECT QIAGEN‘S ADJUSTED EPS FORECAST FOR Q4 AND FULL-YEAR 2018

* CURRENTLY EXPECTS A PRELIMINARY ADJUSTED TAX RATE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY 20-21%

* ‍EXTRAORDINARY COSTS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM ADJUSTED RESULTS​