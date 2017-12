Dec 22 (Reuters) - Qiagen NV:

* QIAGEN TO TAKE IMPAIRMENT ON DEFERRED TAX ASSETS, INFORMS ON EXPECTED IMPACTS OF NEW U.S. TAX LAW AND OTHER CHANGES IN GLOBAL TAX ENVIRONMENT

* QIAGEN - WILL TAKE AN AFTER-TAX CHARGE ON NET INCOME OF ABOUT $110 MILLION-$120 MILLION (OR ABOUT $0.47-$0.52 PER SHARE) IN Q4

* QIAGEN NV - WILL TAKE ADDITIONAL AFTER-TAX CHARGE IN 2018 OF ABOUT $7 MILLION (OR ABOUT $0.03 PER SHARE)