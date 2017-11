Nov 16 (Reuters) - Qinetiq Group Plc

* H1 underlying operating profit rose 11 percent to 57.5 million stg

* H1 revenue 392.5 million stg versus 361.8 million stg year ago

* Interim dividend 2.1 pence per share

* ‍89% of FY 18 revenues under contract​

* ‍Overall we are maintaining expectations for group performance in FY 18​

* ‍Order intake broadly in line with prior period which included £109m 11-year, NCSISS contract​