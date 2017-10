Oct 20 (Reuters) - Qingdao Liqun Department Store Group Co Ltd

* Says it signs framework agreement to invest about 3.0 billion yuan ($453.29 million) in logistics base project in Shandong province

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gT8EiZ

