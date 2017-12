BRIEF-Qingdao Tianhua Institute plans to buy various assets via share issue

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Qingdao Tianhua Institute of Chemistry Engineering Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY CHINA NATIONAL CHEMICAL EQUIPMENT (LUXEMBOURG), OPERATIONAL ASSETS AND DEBTS FROM TWO MACHINERY FIRMS, LAND AND PROPERTY ASSETS FROM TWO AUTOMATION FIRMS FOR A COMBINED 6.6 BILLION YUAN ($997.66 million)

* SAYS IT AIMS TO RAISE UP TO 1.2 BILLION YUAN IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF SHARES TO FUND PROJECTS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2zVMMLB Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6155 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)