BRIEF-Qiwi PLC reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share rub 17.38

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Qiwi PLC
* Qiwi announces third quarter 2017 financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share rub 17.38
* Qiwi PLC qtrly total adjusted net revenue increased 22 pct to rub 3,238 million ($55.8 million)
* Qiwi PLC - 2017 adjusted net profit excluding sovest, tochka and rocketbank expenses is expected to increase by 30 pct to 40 pct over 2016
* Qiwi PLC - qiwi upgrades 2017 guidance
* Qiwi PLC - total adjusted net revenue for 2017 is expected to increase by 12 pct to 16 pct over 2016
* Qiwi PLC qtrly diluted profit attributable to ordinary equity holders of parent of rub 12.84
* Qiwi PLC - 2017 adjusted net profit including sovest, tochka and rocketbank expenses is expected to decline by 17 pct to 27 pct over 2016
* Qiwi PLC qtrly revenue rub 5,130 million versus rub 4,412 million
* Qiwi PLC - expect no material contribution to 2017 total adjusted net revenue from sovest project, tochka and rocketbank