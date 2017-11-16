FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Qiwi PLC reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share rub 17.38
Sections
Featured
'No cash, Carney?' BoE Governor unable to find wallet
central bankers
'No cash, Carney?' BoE Governor unable to find wallet
UK shoppers rein in spending, first yearly decline since 2013
economy
UK shoppers rein in spending, first yearly decline since 2013
$1 million price tag in spotlight as gene therapy becomes reality
health
$1 million price tag in spotlight as gene therapy becomes reality
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 16, 2017 / 11:42 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

BRIEF-Qiwi PLC reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share rub 17.38

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Qiwi PLC

* Qiwi announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share rub 17.38

* Qiwi PLC qtrly ‍total adjusted net revenue increased 22 pct to rub 3,238 million ($55.8 million)​

* Qiwi PLC - 2017 adjusted net profit excluding sovest, tochka and rocketbank expenses is expected to increase by 30 pct to 40 pct over 2016​

* Qiwi PLC - ‍qiwi upgrades 2017 guidance​

* Qiwi PLC - ‍total adjusted net revenue for 2017 is expected to increase by 12 pct to 16 pct over 2016​

* Qiwi PLC qtrly ‍diluted profit attributable to ordinary equity holders of parent of rub 12.84 ​

* Qiwi PLC - 2017 ‍adjusted net profit including sovest, tochka and rocketbank expenses is expected to decline by 17 pct to 27 pct over 2016​

* Qiwi PLC qtrly ‍revenue rub 5,130​ million versus rub 4,412 million

* Qiwi PLC - ‍expect no material contribution to 2017 total adjusted net revenue from sovest project, tochka and rocketbank​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.