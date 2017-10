Oct 18 (Reuters) - QLIRO GROUP AB (PUBL):

* Q3 ‍NET SALES INCREASED BY 5.5 PER CENT TO SEK 868.1 (822.6) MILLION​

* Q3 ‍OPERATING INCOME BEFORE DEPRECIATION, AMORTIZATION AND IMPAIRMENT WAS SEK 22.0 (-1.3) MILLION​