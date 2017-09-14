FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-QMX Gold upsizes previously announced bought deal by 15 pct
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
September 14, 2017 / 8:37 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-QMX Gold upsizes previously announced bought deal by 15 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - QMX Gold Corp

* QMX Gold upsizes previously announced bought deal by 15%

* QMX Gold Corp says ‍offering will consist of a combination of 8.1 million units of company at a price of $0.26 per unit​

* QMX Gold Corp - ‍Mackie research capital agreed to increase size of private placement offering to $5.8 million

* QMX Gold Corp says ‍offering will also consist of 11.8 million flow-through shares of company at a price of $0.31 per flow-through share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.