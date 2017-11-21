FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Qol says exercise of options
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 21, 2017 / 8:51 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Qol says exercise of options

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Qol Co Ltd

* Says 15 units of its first series options were exercised to 833,805 shares of its stock， from Nov. 2 to Nov. 21

* Says 5 units of its first series options were exercised to 277,935 shares of its stock on Nov. 7, at the price of 2,116 yen per share

* Says 10 units of its first series options were exercised to 555,870 shares of its stock on Nov. 21, at the price of 1,971 yen per share

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/c7b8hu

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
