BRIEF-Qorvo Q1 loss per share $0.24

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Qorvo Inc

* Qorvo announces fiscal 2018 first quarter results

* Q1 loss per share $0.24

* Q1 revenue $640.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $631.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qorvo Inc sees Q2 non-GAAP quarterly revenue in range of $800 million to $820 million

* Qorvo Inc sees for September 2017 quarter, ‍quarterly non-GAAP revenue in range of $800 million to $820 million ​

* Qorvo Inc sees Q2 non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 47.8%, up 50 BPS from prior quarter

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.52, revenue view $845.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qorvo Inc sees for September 2017 quarter, ‍quarterly non-gaap diluted EPS in range of $1.36 to $1.50​