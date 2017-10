Oct 13 (Reuters) - QPR SOFTWARE PLC:

* QPR SOFTWARE REVISES ITS FULL YEAR 2017 GUIDANCE

* ‍IN OCTOBER-DEC, NET SALES AND OPERATING RESULT ARE EXPECTED TO SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVE FROM JULY-SEPT​

* ‍REVISES ITS ESTIMATE FOR FULL YEAR RESULTS 2017, BASED ON CHANGED OUTLOOK IN SOFTWARE LICENSE NET SALES​

* ‍OPERATING PROFIT IN 2017 IS EXPECTED BE 4-9% OF NET SALES.​

* ‍EARLIER, QPR ESTIMATED OPERATING PROFIT TO REMAIN SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN IN PREVIOUS YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)