Nov 15 (Reuters) - QRF COMM VA:

* STABLE OCCUPANCY RATE OF 96.37% AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2017‍​

* DEBT RATIO OF 56.38% AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2017

* ‍11.9% INCREASE IN FAIR VALUE OF REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO, FROM 250.72 MEUR AT 30 DEC 2016 TO 280.58 MEUR AT 30 SEPT 2017​

* RECONFIRMS EXPECTS TO PAY A GROSS DIVIDEND OF 1.35 EUR PER SHARE FOR 2017 (VERSUS 1.34 EUR YEAR AGO )‍​

RECONFIRMATION OF EXPECTED GROSS DIVIDEND OF 1.35 EUR PER SHARE FOR 2017