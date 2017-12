BRIEF-QTS Increases Unsecured Credit Facility By $320 Mln To $1.52 Bln And Extends Maturity Date

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Qts Realty Trust Inc:

* QTS INCREASES UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY BY $320 MILLION TO $1.52 BILLION AND EXTENDS MATURITY DATE

* QTS REALTY TRUST INC - UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY IS COMPRISED OF A TERM LOAN IN AMOUNT OF $350 MILLION WITH A 5-YEAR MATURITY

* QTS REALTY TRUST - FACILITY IS ALSO COMPRISED OF A TERM LOAN OF $350 MILLION WITH A 5.5-YEAR MATURITY, AND A 4-YEAR $820 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* QTS REALTY TRUST INC - CREDIT FACILITY ALSO PROVIDES FOR A $400 MILLION ACCORDION FEATURE TO INCREASE CREDIT FACILITY UP TO $1.92 BILLION