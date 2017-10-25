BRIEF-QTS Realty Trust Inc announces Launch of Senior Notes Offering

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Qts Realty Trust Inc

* QTS Realty Trust Inc - units ‍intend to offer $350 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025 in a private offering​

* QTS Realty Trust Inc - ‍net proceeds from offering to fund redemption of all of their outstanding 5.875 percent senior notes due 2022​

* QTS Realty Trust Inc -‍ net proceeds from offering also to be used to repay a portion of amount outstanding under co's unsecured revolving credit facility​