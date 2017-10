Sept 22 (Reuters) - QUABIT INMOBILIARIA SA:

* CLOSES DEAL TO BUY PLOT PORTFOLIO FROM GRUPO RAYET FOR 30.1 MILLION EUROS‍​

* 30 PERCENT OF DEAL TO BE FINANCED WITH SUPPORT OF FUNDS ADVISED BY AVENUE CAPITAL GROUP

* 30 PERCENT OF DEAL TO BE FINANCED WITH SUPPORT OF FUNDS ADVISED BY AVENUE CAPITAL GROUP

* REMAINING 70 PERCENT TO BE PAID WITH COMPANY'S SHARES THROUGH NON-CASH CAPITAL INCREASE AT 2 EUROS PER SHARE