Feb 28 (Reuters) - Quabit:

* FY NET PROFIT 14.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 8.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY NET SALES 5.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 32.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY NEGATIVE EBITDA 7.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS NEGATIVE 19.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* BY 2018 SEES TO HOLD A COMMERCIAL PORTFOLIO MADE OF 3,000 HOMES AND LAUNCH OF BUILDING WORKS FOR 2,000 HOMES‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)