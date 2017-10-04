FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Quad/Graphics in exclusive agreement to print Condé Nast magazine titles
October 4, 2017 / 8:34 PM / in 15 days

BRIEF-Quad/Graphics in exclusive agreement to print Condé Nast magazine titles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Quad/Graphics Inc

* Quad/Graphics awarded exclusive agreement to print 100% of Condé Nast magazine titles

* Quad/Graphics Inc - it has extended and expanded its relationship with publisher Condé Nast under a multi-year agreement

* Quad/Graphics Inc - under new agreement, Quad also will produce Bon Appétit, Brides, Condé Nast Traveler, Glamour, New Yorker and Vanity Fair

* Beginning in January 2019, Quad will produce 100% of Condé Nast’s titles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

