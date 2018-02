Feb 21 (Reuters) - Quad/Graphics Inc:

* QUAD/GRAPHICS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.06

* Q4 SALES FELL 2.8 PERCENT TO $1.2 BILLION

* SEES 2018 NET SALES IN RANGE OF $4.0 BILLION - $4.2 BILLION

* SEES 2018 FREE CASH FLOW FROM $200 MILLION – $240 MILLION

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA IN RANGE OF $410 MILLION - $450 MILLION

* DILUTED EPS FOR QUARTER IMPROVED TO $1.06 PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER INCOME TAX EXPENSE RELATED TO TAX REFORM