Jan 31 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd:

* QUALCOMM AND SAMSUNG ANNOUNCE EXPANDED STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP

* QUALCOMM INC - DEAL EXPANDS COMPANIES’ LONGSTANDING RELATIONSHIP AS TECHNOLOGY AND BUSINESS PARTNERS THIS YEAR AND BEYOND, THROUGH TRANSITION TO 5G

* QUALCOMM INC - MULTI-YEAR STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP AGREEMENT WITH SAMSUNG IN VARIOUS TECHNOLOGY AREAS AND ACROSS A RANGE OF MOBILE DEVICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: