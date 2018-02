Feb 26 (Reuters) - Broadcom Ltd:

* QUALCOMM SAYS “‍HAS NO INTENTION OF DELAYING ANNUAL MEETING AND MADE THAT CLEAR TO BROADCOM DURING OUR FEBRUARY 23 MEETING​”

* QUALCOMM - “REMAINS UNANIMOUS IN ITS VIEW THAT BROADCOM‘S CURRENT OFFER” OF $79.00/SHARE & PREVIOUS OFFER OF $82.00/SHARE “MATERIALLY UNDERVALUES CO”

* ‍QUALCOMM SAYS HAS REPEATEDLY ATTEMPTED TO ENGAGE WITH BROADCOM ON ISSUES INCLUDING PRICE, INCLUDING AT MEETINGS ON FEB 14 AND FEB 23​

* QUALCOMM INC SAYS IN FEB 14 AND FEB 23 MEETINGS, BROADCOM REFUSED TO ENGAGE ON PRICE