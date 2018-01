Jan 5 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc:

* SAYS IS “AWARE OF THE SECURITY RESEARCH ON INDUSTRY-WIDE PROCESSOR VULNERABILITIES THAT HAVE BEEN REPORTED”

* CO WORKING WITH SOFTBANK-OWNED ARM AND OTHERS TO ASSESS IMPACT & DEVELOP MITIGATIONS FOR PROCESSOR VULNERABILITIES

* SAYS "WE ARE ACTIVELY INCORPORATING AND DEPLOYING MITIGATIONS AGAINST THE VULNERABILITIES FOR OUR IMPACTED PRODUCTS"