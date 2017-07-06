FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Qualcomm files patent infringement complaints against Apple with ITC, federal court
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 6, 2017 / 8:37 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Qualcomm files patent infringement complaints against Apple with ITC, federal court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc:

* Qualcomm files patent infringement complaints against apple with international trade commission and federal court

* Qualcomm Inc - company is seeking leo against iphones that use cellular baseband processors other than those supplied by Qualcomm's affiliates

* Qualcomm Inc - Qualcomm expects that itc investigation will commence in august and that case will be tried next year

* Qualcomm inc - ‍qualcomm is seeking a cease and desist order barring further sales of infringing apple products that have already been imported​

* Qualcomm - is seeking to halt marketing, advertising, demonstration, warehousing of inventory for distribution and use of imported products in u.s. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.