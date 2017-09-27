FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Qualcomm ‍has developed reference designs for biometric patches​
September 27, 2017 / 11:41 AM / in 22 days

BRIEF-Qualcomm ‍has developed reference designs for biometric patches​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc

* Qualcomm Inc - ‍has designed and developed reference designs for cost-effective, connected and medical-grade biometric patches​

* Qualcomm Inc - ‍Benchmark Electronics will license reference designs and serve as device design and manufacturer of record with FDA for those sensors​

* Qualcomm Inc - ‍clinical validation is currently underway, and patches are slated to be commercially available through benchmark in 2018​

* Qualcomm - under collaboration, Qualcomm , Qualcomm Life, Inc. And Benchmark Electronics entered into a healthcare product license agreement​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

