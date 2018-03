March 8 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc:

* QUALCOMM INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 9 PERCENT

* QUALCOMM INC - ‍QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND WILL INCREASE FROM $0.57 TO $0.62 PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK​

* QUALCOMM INC SAYS "‍WE LOOK FORWARD TO CLOSING PENDING ACQUISITION OF NXP​"