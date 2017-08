July 25 (Reuters) - Nichicon Corp

* Qualcomm and Nichicon sign commercial wireless electric vehicle charging license agreement

* Qualcomm Inc says based on agreement, Nichicon intends to develop, manufacture and supply WEVC systems based on Qualcomm Halo technology

* Qualcomm - ‍by the agreement Qualcomm granted Nichicon royalty bearing license to develop, make,supply WEVC systems based on qualcomm Halo technology​