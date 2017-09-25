FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Quality Care Properties provides update on HCR manorcare
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Wall Street
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 25, 2017 / 10:34 AM / 24 days ago

BRIEF-Quality Care Properties provides update on HCR manorcare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Quality Care Properties Inc

* Quality Care Properties provides update on HCR manorcare

* Quality Care Properties -to extend deadline for HCR ManorCare’s response to QCP’s receivership complaint to October 18, 2017, subject to court approval

* Quality Care Properties Inc - ‍HCR ManorCare informed Co Paul Ormond has stepped down from board, from positions as chairman, CEO of HCR ManorCare​

* Quality Care Properties Inc - Steve Cavanaugh​, ‍HCR ManorCare’s executive vice president and COO, has been appointed president and CEO of HCR ManorCare Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.