BRIEF-Quality Care Properties provides update on HCR Manorcare
#Regulatory News - Americas
October 19, 2017 / 9:40 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Quality Care Properties provides update on HCR Manorcare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Quality Care Properties Inc:

* Quality Care Properties provides update on HCR Manorcare

* Quality Care Properties-agreed to further extend deadline for HCR Manorcare response to co’s receivership complaint to nov 1,subject to court approval​

* Quality Care Properties Inc - ‍HCR Manorcare has indicated to co that it anticipates paying approximately $21 million in rent for october, 2017​

* Quality Care Properties Inc - HCR Manorcare has paid about $12.5 million of $21 million rent due for oct 2017‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
