Dec 4 (Reuters) - Quality Care Properties Inc:

* QUALITY CARE PROPERTIES PROVIDES UPDATE ON HCR MANORCARE

* QUALITY CARE PROPERTIES INC- RECEIVED $19 MILLION IN RENT FROM HCR MANORCARE FOR NOVEMBER 2017

* QUALITY CARE PROPERTIES - ‍AGREED WITH HCR MANORCARE TO EXTEND DEADLINE FOR MANORCARE‘S RESPONSE TO CO‘S RECEIVERSHIP COMPLAINT TO JAN 15, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: