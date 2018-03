BRIEF-Quality Care Says Ormond Entitled To Get About $60.8 Mln Related To Claimed Interest In Frozen Serp‍​

March 5 (Reuters) - Quality Care Properties Inc:

* QUALITY CARE PROPERTIES SAYS HCR MANORCARE CEO PAUL ORMOND ENTITLED TO GET ABOUT $60.8 MILLION RELATED TO CLAIMED INTEREST IN FROZEN SERP‍​ -SEC FILING

* QUALITY CARE PROPERTIES - HCR CEO PAUL ORMOND ENTITLED TO GET ABOUT $42 MILLION RELATED TO CLAIMED INTEREST IN SMSPCO

* QUALITY CARE PROPERTIES - HCR CEO PAUL ORMOND ENTITLED TO GET ABOUT $9.9 MILLION CASH PAYMENT RELATED TO CLAIMED INTEREST IN SERP REPLACEMENT Source text: (bit.ly/2thyFkP) Further company coverage: