BRIEF-Quality systems reports Q1 EPS $0.17

* Reports fiscal 2018 first quarter results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.17

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.06

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $512 million to $530 million

* Q1 revenue $130.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $126.8 million

* Quality systems inc sees ‍fiscal 2018 non-Gaap eps $0.62 to$0.70​

* FY2018 earnings per share view $0.70, revenue view $523.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S