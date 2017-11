BRIEF-Qualys Announces Agreement To Acquire Assets Of Netwatcher

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Qualys Inc:

* QUALYS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF NETWATCHER

* QUALYS INC - ‍NETWATCHER SERVICE IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY INTEGRATED INTO QUALYS CLOUD PLATFORM IN NEXT TWELVE MONTHS​

* QUALYS INC- ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH NETWATCHER, PURSUANT TO WHICH WILL ACQUIRE CERTAIN ASSETS OF NETWATCHER IN A CASH TRANSACTION​

* QUALYS INC- ‍ASSET ACQUISITION IS NOT MATERIAL TO QUALYS FINANCIALS​

