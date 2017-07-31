FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Quanta Services says selected by American Electric Power for Wind Catcher Generation tie line
July 31, 2017 / 10:43 AM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Quanta Services says selected by American Electric Power for Wind Catcher Generation tie line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Quanta Services Inc

* Quanta Services selected by American Electric Power for the Wind Catcher Generation tie line

* Quanta Services - selected by American Electric Power to provide engineering, procurement, construction solutions for Wind Catcher Generation tie line

* Quanta Services Inc - Quanta has yet to determine whether project will be included in Q3 2017 backlog

* Quanta Services Inc - expects construction to begin in later part of 2018, with completion expected in late 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

