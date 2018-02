BRIEF-Quanta Services Selected For 2 Mainline Pipeline Projects

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Quanta Services Inc:

* QUANTA SERVICES SELECTED FOR TWO LARGE DIAMETER MAINLINE PIPELINE PROJECTS

* QUANTA SERVICES SAYS EXECUTED CONTRACTS FOR TWO DIAMETER MAINLINE PIPELINE PROJECTS WITH ESTIMATED REVENUE IN EXCESS OF $550 MILLION

* QUANTA SERVICES INC - CONTRACTS FOR OTHER PROJECT WERE EXECUTED IN JANUARY 2018 AND WILL BE REFLECTED IN BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018.

* QUANTA SERVICES - TWO DIAMETER MAINLINE PIPELINE PROJECTS EXPECTED TO BEGIN CONSTRUCTION IN H1 2018 WITH COMPLETION EXPECTED BY END OF 2018