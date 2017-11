Nov 6 (Reuters) - Quanta Services Inc

* Quanta Services - ‍on Oct 31 co, units entered into second amendment to fourth amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing​

* Quanta Services- ‍amendment,among others, extended maturity date of $1.81 billion senior secured revolving credit facility from Dec 18,2020 to Oct 31,2022​ Source text: (bit.ly/2j4pSxZ) Further company coverage: