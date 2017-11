Nov 27 (Reuters) - Quanterix Corp:

* QUANTERIX CORP SEES IPO OF 3.3 MILLION SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK PRICED BETWEEN $14.00 AND $16.00 PER SHARE - SEC FILING

* QUANTERIX CORP ADDS COWEN TO ITS LIST OF UNDERWRITERS Source: (bit.ly/2AdCJlR) Further company coverage: