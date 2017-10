Aug 14 (Reuters) - Quantum Corp

* Quantum Corporation Board unanimously elects Raghu Rau as chairman

* Says Gregg Powers resigned from the Board

* Quantum Corp - Raghu Rau as chairman is succeeding Paul Auvil, who will remain on Board​

* Quantum Corp - Co has signed LOI to engage Alixpartners to help Co "Identify and deliver financial improvements"