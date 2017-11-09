BRIEF-Quantum Corporation reports fiscal second quarter 2018 results

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Quantum Corp

* Quantum Corporation reports fiscal second quarter 2018 results

* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.14

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.23

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $107.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $122.2 million

* Quantum Corp - sees Q3 2018 ‍total revenue of $120 million to $125 million​

* Quantum Corp - sees ‍Q3 fiscal 2018 GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of 42 percent- 44 percent​

* Quantum Corp - sees ‍Q3 2018 GAAP earnings per share of $0.05 to $0.07 and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.16 to $0.22​