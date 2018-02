Feb 5 (Reuters) - QUANTUM FOODS HOLDINGS LTD:

* ‍EXTERNAL FEED SALES VOLUMES GREW BY 11.7% FOR FIRST FOUR MONTHS OF 2018​

* ‍FEEDS BUSINESS FOR 4 MONTHS ENDED JAN 2018 PERFORMED SATISFACTORILY WITH STABLE RAND PER TON MARGINS AND PROFITABILITY COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR​

* ‍PRODUCTION COSTS DECREASED IN ALL THREE OTHER AFRICAN BUSINESSES FOLLOWING DECLINE IN FEED RAW MATERIAL COSTS​