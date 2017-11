Oct 31 (Reuters) - QUANTUM PHARMA PLC:

* ‍RECOMMENDED ACQUISITION BY CLINIGEN OF ENTIRE ISSUED WAS SANCTIONED BY COURT​

* ‍SUBJECT TO REGISTRATION, SCHEME IS EXPECTED TO BECOME EFFECTIVE ON 1 NOVEMBER 2017​