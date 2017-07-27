FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 days ago
BRIEF-Quark Pharmaceuticals reports positive results from Phase 2 trial of QPI-1002
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 27, 2017 / 12:13 PM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Quark Pharmaceuticals reports positive results from Phase 2 trial of QPI-1002

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Quark Pharmaceuticals:

* reports positive results from phase 2 trial of QPI-1002 for prophylaxis of acute kidney injury following cardiac surgery

* says primary and multiple secondary endpoints met in phase 2 trial of QPI-1002

* says statistically significant reduction in AKI incidence following cardiac surgery was demonstrated in phase 2 trial of QPI-1002

* says QPI-1002 appears to be well tolerated with no safety issues identified

* says QPI-1002 is currently being evaluated in a phase 3 clinical study for reduction of DGF incidence and severity Source text for Eikon:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.