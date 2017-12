BRIEF-Quarterhill Appoints Douglas Parker As President And CEO

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Quarterhill Inc:

* QUARTERHILL APPOINTS DOUGLAS PARKER AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* QUARTERHILL INC - ‍PARKER IS EXPECTED TO JOIN QUARTERHILL‘S BOARD OF DIRECTORS LATER IN 2018​

* QUARTERHILL INC - ‍PARKER SUCCEEDS SHAUN MCEWAN WHO HAS BEEN INTERIM CEO OF QUARTERHILL FOR APPROXIMATELY SEVEN MONTHS​

* QUARTERHILL INC - ‍MCEWAN WILL RETURN TO HIS PRIOR POSITION OF QUARTERHILL CFO, EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018​

* QUARTERHILL INC - ‍"WE CONTINUE TO SEARCH FOR AN APPROPRIATE CEO FOR WILAN PATENT LICENSING PART OF OUR BUSINESS"​