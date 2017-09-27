FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Quest Diagnostics provides update on impact to 3rd quarter financial results from hurricanes
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 27, 2017 / 8:20 PM / in 22 days

BRIEF-Quest Diagnostics provides update on impact to 3rd quarter financial results from hurricanes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics Inc

* Quest Diagnostics provides update on impact to third quarter financial results from hurricanes

* Quest Diagnostics Inc- expects a reduction in revenues of about 1.5 pct due to recent hurricanes in Q3 2017

* Quest Diagnostics Inc- expects a reduction in both reported EPS and adjusted diluted earnings per share of about $0.10 due to recent hurricanes in Q3

* Quest diagnostics Inc- excluding anticipated impact of hurricanes in Q3, company reaffirms 2017 guidance provided on July 25, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.