July 27 (Reuters) - QUEST FOR GROWTH NV:

* H1 PROFIT EUR 22.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 3.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* DECLARED NO DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2016.

* H1 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 22.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 3.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS THE POSITIVE OUTLOOK THAT HAD PREVIOUSLY BEEN VOICED FOR THE 2017 RESULTS OF COMPANIES IN THE UNLISTED PORTFOLIO Source text: bit.ly/2u1ZFzQ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)