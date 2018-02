Feb 27 (Reuters) - Questor Technology Inc:

* QUESTOR TECHNOLOGY INC. ANNOUNCES 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET AND DEBT FINANCING

* QUESTOR TECHNOLOGY INC - ANNOUNCE ITS 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $10 MILLION WHICH WILL BE USED PRIMARILY TO EXPAND ITS US OPERATIONS

* QUESTOR TECHNOLOGY INC - INTENDS TO FINANCE 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WITH CASH ON HAND, CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS, AMONG OTHER